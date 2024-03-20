Woman says Japanese room service confronted her for ordering off kid’s menu

A woman was shocked when the room service in Japan asked her to identify the child in the room after she ordered off their kid’s menu.

Ordering from the kid’s menu as an adult isn’t uncommon, as many people like the smaller portions and cheaper prices.

However, when TikToker Vanessa von Schwarz ordered off the kid’s menu in Japan, she said room service questioned her where her child was.

Viewers have since reacted by sharing their opinions about ordering off the kid’s menu as an adult.

Woman felt “judged” after ordering from kid’s menu

While Vanessa was eating her cheese pizza selected off of the kid’s menu, she began explaining how the Japanese room service attendant questioned her, “Where’s the kid?”

“What do you mean?” Vanessa responded. The attendant then pointed out how she had ordered off the kid’s menu, as they expected to see a child tagging along with Vanessa.

In her now-viral video, Vanessa also asked if it was “illegal” to order off the kid’s menu. Viewers of her video have since responded with their opinions on ordering from the kid’s menu as an adult.

“The portions are smaller so you’re literally getting the amount you paid for but idk why they think you’re trying to get a discount or something,” wrote one viewer.

“I’ve experienced so much pushback with ordering off the kids menu but WHY DOES IT MATTER??? It’s my order? I’ll order as much or as little as I want,” wrote another.

Vanessa went on to say that she also ordered chicken nuggets along with her pizza. Though she did admit to feeling “judged,” she did not specify if she’d be ordering off the kid’s menu again or not.