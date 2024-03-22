Elderly woman breaks down over her ‘hatred’ for self-checkout machines

A video of an elderly woman freaking out at a self-checkout machine is going viral, but viewers have divided opinions about the matter.

In a TikTok posted by jvass424, a woman furiously yelled at the self-checkout machine inside a convenience store. The video has now since received over 142k views and counting.

To be fair, though, self-checkouts are a technological advancement that not many people use often, so they can prove to be tricky.

During the incident, an elderly woman attempted to check her items out by herself, but the feat appeared far too difficult.

“I hate self-checkout!” the woman yelled.

The woman continued to break down in front of others, “I scanned one item already, there it is — right there. Now, it says I’ve scanned two. I don’t know about two!”

Viewers of the viral TikTok have since reacted with divided opinions, as some agreed with the woman while others thought it could have been her fault that the self-checkout machine wasn’t working.

“Say it louder lady I stand with her!!!” wrote one user.

“The voice America needs,” agreed one.

“Guaranteed it’s user error, I love self-checkout,” said another.

One viewer even said they’d play “grocery jenga” in the self-checkout line before they went back to using cashiers.