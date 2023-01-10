Mom calls out theme park after employee left her toddler alone on ride

A mom went viral on TikTok for putting a theme park employee on blast after he left her toddler daughter alone on a ride.

Molly Carroll (mollycaroll603) posted a video highlighting the seemingly unsafe practices of the worker and the theme park ride itself.

The 50-second clip begins with an animated arrow pointing to a man wearing a red and white jacket at the top of the step-on area for a dinosaur ride.

The top of the seating area of the dinosaur looked to be around eight feet off the ground, of what appeared to be a concrete event center floor.

“See this worker? Yesterday we went to Jurassic Quest and this worker left my daughter on the moving dinosaur,” Molly wrote in a text overlay.

“He walked outside and never came back. My fiance had to figure out how to shut the dinosaur off and take her off. See how he’s not there anymore? That’s my sister and niece with my daughter to make sure she doesn’t fall off.”

She then zoomed in through the window outside where the man in a red and white jacket was seen strolling around. “That’s him outside,” Molly wrote.

“When I told management what their worker did she said, ‘we hire temps, they do this all the time, we’re sorry.'”

In the comments, TikTok users were shocked at the lack of safety precautions for the ride.

“That’s so high up. That railing isn’t the whole way around and no padding underneath or anything,” one user wrote.

“Tbh I’d be more worried about the height from the ground with no restraints even if it had steps it’s still a long way down,” another added.

“I was thinking of taking my 2-year-old there but yeah never mind,” another added.

In a follow-up video, Molly revealed that the company, Jurassic Quest, reached out to apologize to her and gave her a full refund.