MoistCr1TiKal slams “shameful” Elon Musk for asking if Twitter wants him to step down

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White has slammed Elon Musk after the Twitter CEO made a poll asking its users if they wanted him to step down, calling the move “shameful.”

On December 19, just under two months since taking over Twitter as its latest owner and CEO, Elon Musk posted a poll on his account to see if users wanted him to step down.

With 57.5% of users voting yes on the pole, Twitter’s new CEO should be announced soon if Musk sticks to his word.

However, MoistCr1TiKal doesn’t feel like Musk should step away in this fashion — calling it a shameful way to remove himself as CEO.

MoistCr1TiKal slams “shameful” Elon Musk after Twitter poll

In a video posted on December 19, Charlie talked about how Elon Musk posted the poll asking if Twitter users wanted him to step down.

He also mentioned the fact that Elon had already mentioned finding a replacement in the future, and was confused at how he was handling things now.

However, White also explained that he thinks stepping down in this fashion is a “shameful” way of doing it.

“This feels like some kind of PR play to be like ‘Okay, the people have spoken and I care so much about democracy that I will actually be stepping down.’ I actually feel like this is a lot more shameful,” he explained.

(Topic starts at 4:26 in the video)

Charlie continued: “I feel like this isn’t exactly the best PR play because if he does step down now and get that new CEO up, it’s going to be like ‘Yeah, you guys didn’t like me so maybe you’ll like this guy more.’ I think that’s infinitely more pathetic than if [Elon] had just gone out the traditional way.”

Elon hasn’t stepped away as CEO at the time of writing, meaning we’ll have to wait to see who takes over as Twitter’s “Chief Twit”, as Musk calls himself.