MoistCr1tikal roasts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak response to Coffeezilla CryptoZoo drama

Twitch star Charlie White, better known as MoistCr1tikal, has roasted Logan Paul and Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak over their response to the CryptoZoo drama, after a series of videos made by internet sleuth Coffeezilla.

In the latter days of 2022 and into 2023, Coffeezilla and Logan Paul have been embroiled in debate. Coffee exposed the CryptoZoo blockchain “scam” led by Logan Paul, letting “victims” of the project air their grievances and thoughts on the situation.

The older Paul brother has since threatened legal action against Coffeezilla in his response, and he, alongside friends George Janko and Mike Majlak, addressed the problem on their Impaulsive podcast.

While streaming, Moistcr1tikal decided to react to the podcast episode and hear what Logan had to say — but it didn’t take long for him to start mocking Logan and Mike.

“So, that wasn’t the milking it part, but that was embarrassing,” he said. “Jesus Christ, Mike. ‘Logan, when we were in Qatar, in that spa, surrounded by topless women, drinking expensive champagne, I looked over. You looked at your phone.

“Coffeezilla made a video on you, and it was about CryptoZoo, and I saw through the windows of your soul. Your heart broke, Logan.”

Moist then mockingly suggested Mike performed an intimate act on Logan “like a good friend.”

Clearly, Charlie wasn’t buying into the story from Mike and struggled to feel bad for him or Logan as it unfolded.

Needless to say, this isn’t the last we’ve heard of this CryptoZoo drama, and with some of Twitch’s top stars like Ludwig and Hasan weighing in, people aren’t going to just let it go.