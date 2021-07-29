MoistCr1TiKaL explains why xQc should move to YouTube after 4th Twitch ban

MoistCr1TiKal has suggested that xQc make the jump to YouTube after the hugely popular streamer received his fourth Twitch suspension for an apparent DMCA violation.

Following reports of multiple streamers receiving bans after watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics live on their Twitch profiles, streaming superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel also fell victim to the ban-hammer with a five-hour suspension on July 28.

The last image shown on his channel before his ban was him watching a Judo match at the Olympics. He later took to Twitter to explain that his channel was “live-DMCA’d” and promised he would “follow guidelines more strictly” in the future.

But one fellow streamer, MoistCr1TiKal, believes the sequence of suspensions xQc has received on Twitch should be enough for him to make the jump to YouTube streaming instead. He even claimed he could make “15 or 20 million dollars” by signing a deal with them.

“I am always shocked that xQc being the biggest streamer on the site gets banned as much as he does. It’s crazy to me. I can’t believe they do that, especially for really trivial things. He was just watching highlights,” MoistCr1TiKal said during a Pokemon Unite stream.

“He really should just accept the YouTube streaming offer. He could easily get like a 15 or 20 million dollar deal with YouTube, I don’t know why he doesn’t. Every time he’s on Twitch he takes a risk, it seems like they always ban him for really small things.”

Plenty of high-profile streamers prioritize YouTube over Twitch now. Dr Disrespect has been on the platform ever since his Twitch ban (which is still a mystery) and popular names like Valkyrae and LazarBeam all use YouTube to stream.

It seems unlikely that xQc will make the jump to YouTube, especially considering he’s the most-watched streamer on Twitch, but who knows what could happen in the future.