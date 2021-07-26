FIFA streamer RunTheFUTMarket banned from Twitch for watching Olympics

Popular Twitch streamer RunTheFUTMarket has been banned from the platform, for an as-yet-undetermined period of time. He says the suspension was implemented because he watched highlights of the Tokyo Olympic Games on stream.

Fast approaching 500,000 followers on Twitch, RunTheFUTMarket, real name Nick Bartel, is one of the most prominent FIFA streamers on the platform, giving fans tips on Ultimate Team and beyond.

On July 26, he informed followers on Twitter that he had been handed a suspension.

His account is no longer available on the platform, instead, relaying the standard banned account message: “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

RunTheFUTMarket explained that the cause of the ban was for watching highlights from the Olympic Games, currently ongoing in Tokyo. However, he also explained that he wasn’t watching a live broadcast of the event.

banned for watching olympics highlights (not live) hope it's only a couple days — Nick (@RunTheFUTMarket) July 26, 2021

The length of the ban was not disclosed by the streamer, just saying that he hopes it will only last a couple of days.

Bans for copyrighted content and DMCA claims can vary between 24 hours and 30 days. Repeat infractions can lead to an indefinite suspension.

RunTheFUTMarket is not the first streamer who has faced DMCA takedowns for Olympics content. Many streamers have been calling for Twitch to take action to help protect them and their accounts.

Twitch has partnered with NBC to bring coverage of the Summer Olympics to the platform, on a dedicated NBC Olympics channel.