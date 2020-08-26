Mo Vlogs explores $120m mansion owned by 18-year-old Dubai rich kid

The young and super-wealthy of Dubai love to flex their financial muscles. YouTuber Mo Vlogs explores the $120 million home of Dubai's richest teenager, covered wall-to-wall in designer gear, expensive artworks, and bespoke automotive furniture.

Such luxurious homes are traditionally thought of as homes for the wealthy older generations, but in this instance, it's quite the opposite. This $120 million mega-mansion is, in fact, home to Dubai's wealthiest teenager.

Advertisement

For such a young homeowner, he clearly knows what he likes. From designer clothes to bespoke furniture, exquisite soft furnishings and water features a-plenty, this is one bachelor pad that would make any millionaire jealous.

From the moment he stepped through the door, Mo was clearly taken aback; With a swift demonstration of the voice-activated control system, the home was immediately linked to being "like Iron Man-style" - something that Mo and his co-host refer to throughout the rest of the tour.

Advertisement

This mansion even comes with some freebies...

The voice-activated control system is merely the tip of the iceberg though, with the garage also being packed with the latest tech and style. The walkway through to the garage even features a custom $100,000 bike 'art piece' which is fully road-legal, and could be used as an escape vehicle should the need ever arise.

Read more: ProducerMichael absolutely slams the McLaren 720s during test drive

The garage itself comes with a free Rolls-Royce Wraith and a free Ferrari 599 should you purchase the house, which should appeal to any self-respecting millionaire petrolhead.

You'll never forget what brand your car is either, as the displays above the parking spaces can be customized to show the manufacturer badge of choice. Not only were there luxury cars at this property, but also a near-life-size replica of Bumblebee from the Transformers movies!

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBO0vBmNMtE

Automotive influence clearly played a big part around the rest of the house too, with the custom-built kitchen being fully-stocked with none other than Bentley glasses, cutlery, and cups. The living room is also entirely made up of bespoke Bentley furniture; For someone that loves Bentley, it's a surprise there wasn't one in the garage.

Bentley is not the only designer brand to make a big impact on this property. Everywhere Mo goes, there's Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, and other big-name designer brands dotted around as if they're nothing special.

With so many incredible rooms, stunning features, and enough champagne to bathe in, it's best to watch Mo's full video to understand just how mind-blowingly awesome this house really is.