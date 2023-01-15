Jay Swingler to headline Misfits 005 with bout versus Nicholai Perret

Jay Swingler, British YouTuber and one half of TGF, has confirmed he will be headlining Misfits Boxing’s next event with a bout versus Nicholai Perret.

Misfits 004 may have only just wrapped – seeing KSI breeze past FaZe Temperrr with a first round KO – but its sequel event is already set up to be a doozy.

The Misfits Boxing brand, part owned by KSI himself, recently signed a long-term deal with DAZN.

It has now been confirmed that Misfits 005 will take place in Milton Keynes, England on February 25.

Misfits 005 announced with Jay Swingler vs Nichlmao headlining

While details of the undercard have not yet been released, it will be headlined by Jay Swingler, whose victory over Cherdleys headlined Misfits 002 back in October 2022.

The TGF star announced his opponent via Instagram, confirming it to be Nicholai Perret.

He said: “I’m headlining a Misfits event again… gonna steamroll through Nicholai…. I’m ready to go tomorrow. Welcome to the UK you little rake, ima send you back home wrapped inside a yorkshire pudding.”

Perret is an immensely popular YouTuber, boasting over 20.9 million subscribers on the video sharing platform. He also has a TikTok following upwards of 11 million people.

He recently signed with Happy Punch, a boxing promo organization, and confirmed the bout via his Twitter, saying: “It’s official… see you in Feb everyone.”

It was also announced by DAZN, who promised more announcements in due course. They said: “Further fights are set to be announced shortly as a number of crossover fighters will be eager to appear on the show and settle their differences.”

Every Misfits event to this point has seen an undercard full of influencers and internet stars battling it out for boxing success. Misfits 005 is set up to be no different.