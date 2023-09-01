Miley Cyrus’ brother slams OnlyFans creators 15 years after telling women to “Shake it”

Trace Cyrus released the hit single Shake It in 2008, a song all about sex. 15 years later and he’s now telling women on OnlyFans that they should expect a “lonely future”.

Trace Cyrus is the son of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the older brother of Miley and Noah Cyrus. He — like the rest of his family — has undeniable musical talent and was previously the bassist and guitarist of American pop band Metro Station.

Article continues after ad

During the band’s run in the late 2000’s they released a hit single, Shake It, that topped the charts in numerous countries and was all about no-strings-attached sex. Specifically, going out and taking a girl home for the night.

Article continues after ad

But Trace is now telling women that a sex-positive attitude and “independent mindset” will lead them to a “very lonely future” in a rant against OnlyFans creators.

The musician claimed any male attention received through OnlyFans comes from “desperate losers” and that men “don’t look at those women [on OnlyFans] and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner.”

Article continues after ad

While Trace did note that he knows some “genuinely good people” on OnlyFans, he maintained that women utilizing the service had “lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals.” And the internet was not happy, slamming Trace for his “embarrassing” take.

Article continues after ad

“This rant sounds a lot like when my toddler gets upset for not getting his way. Someone hurt your feelings, buddy?” one person wrote. Another asked, “You really want to be the next family member Miley cuts off?”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

But Trace has seemingly chosen this hill to die on and posted a follow-up tweet doubling down on his views and calling his claims “common sense”.

Nonetheless, the irony of his statements wasn’t lost to viewers, who pointed out his own history of sexualizing women.

“Do [you] remember, Tracee boo, when you posted a photo in 2019 of your fiancé wearing lingerie with your hand around her throat? Do you remember calling anyone who reacted negatively to that photo a “jealous girl” and declaring that there was nothing wrong with the photo?” one person said. “Funny, that you are allowed to sexualize women and capitalize off of it, but women are not permitted to do the same themselves.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The commenter went on to slam Trace, calling him “just another cookie cutter sexist who thinks women’s bodies should be available to you, but only if it only benefits you and men like you.”

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.