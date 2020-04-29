Mike Majlak confirms KSI & Logan Paul will collaborate on future projects

YouTube star and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has seemingly confirmed a future collaboration between boxing rivals Logan Paul and KSI — in spite of their famous feud.

Logan Paul and KSI are known for more than their YouTube content, having risen to fame in the mainstream due to their viral boxing rivalry, which brought in 1.2 million concurrent viewers through pirated Twitch streams alone in August 2018.

The two finally settled their beef in 2019 after KSI emerged the victor of their subsequent grudge match — but in spite of their storied feud, it seems that the two might be working together in the near future.

Mike Majlak, creator of ‘The Night Shift’ and co-host of Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, opened up on the subject during an April 29 interview with Hollywood Life’s Ali Stagnitta, where he appeared to confirm that the two YouTubers will be repairing their grudge with collaborative projects.

Majlak explained that he is working toward building bridges with KSI and the Sidemen to better their business relationship, citing longevity as the main reason why he’s pushing for the rivals to come together.

“I think Logan has started to come around to the fact that… relationship-building is a very important part to building successful businesses and longevity,” he began. “...he understands the power of beef, as well, but I assure you that longevity is built upon alliances. It’s a strategic move. I will make that happen. KSI and Logan Paul will have collaborative content.”

That’s not all: Mike even claimed that KSI is open to such collaboration and gave fans a potential timeline for their project, stating it should come to fruition in around six months.

“He’s open to it,” he continued. “I bet KSI’s open to it. KSI has actually said that he’s open to it, and it will happen. It will happen. I would say within the next six months.”

Although the exact details of the KSI/Logan Paul collaboration have yet to be revealed, this news marks a sharp development from their past as bitter rivals and Jake Paul’s own itch to fight the British YouTube star.