Logan Paul claims to have groundbreaking UFO footage but isn’t “ready” to release it

Logan Paul claimed on the most recent episode of his podcast that he has supposed footage of a UFO sighting, with the content creator promising to reveal the clip “at the right time.”

During the most recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul claimed that he has footage of what he believes to be a UFO. What’s more, the content creator was adamant that he will not be releasing the clips he took any time soon.

Fellow co-host and friend Mike Majlak opened up the conversation, recounting the moment that Logan was able to get his hands on the footage.

“Jamie Foxx shares a previously unheard story about you going to purchase this pre-existing footage of aliens landing on the Earth for $100,000. Chuck Clarke, who has been gatekeeping this footage like a frickin OnlyFans girl, would not sell you the footage for a rack of hundreds right?”

Majlak then added, “So you said, hey man, do you mind just showing it to me? And while he showed it to you, you recorded it on a secret f**king camera?”

Logan Paul then stepped into the conversation to explain his side of the story, beginning by stating, “What do you want from me bro? I’m a sneaky little f**k.”

He then went on to explain why he decided to film the footage. “I offered him $100,000 for this tape after I had seen it. Let me tell you this. He should have f***king taken the money cause I got the footage anyway. And I’ll tell you why I did that because it’s a little twisted of me to put on a small button camera and go film UFO footage that isn’t mine.”

When Logan Paul was then asked if he has any plans to release to footage, the Paul brother admitted that he plans to eventually and defended his decision to film the clip without permission.

“Here’s the thing though, it’s not his either. The people who shot it gave it to him and expected that he would keep it hidden for himself. It’s not his footage, he’s keeping very, what I thought at the time, important UFO, alien, extraterrestrial proof in his possession and not showing it. I think that is doing a disservice to the world.

The most random, clouted people hit me up asking to see this footage and you know, I’m waiting. You know what I’m waiting for, I’m waiting for the right moment. I’m not afraid to release it.”

Time will tell if Logan Paul is telling the truth and does have the footage and if he will release it in the future. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he does.

