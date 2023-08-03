Mikayla Nogueira finally responds to wedding drama amid claims it was sponsored

Influencer and makeup mogul Mikayla Nogueira has addressed the drama around her wedding in a series of TikTok videos.

The makeup mogul got married on July 1 after announcing right after her collaboration with elf cosmetics. She had collaborated with the brand to launch e.l.f. x Mikayla Nogueira Marriage Material Lip Duo. Mikayla revealed that she would be wearing the products on her wedding day leading to suspicion among fans.

The internet thought her wedding was sponsored by the cosmetics brand Mikayla caught plenty of flak for not revealing if it was or not.

However, a month after her wedding, the influencer finally decided to address all the speculation and posted a series of videos on August 1.

Mikayla Nogueira discusses the drama around her wedding

Mikayla said she woke up to a flood of messages on social media right after her wedding as she was being called out.

She explained: “I haven’t seen a single video about my wedding, or any news, or anything, but I have been told what has been said. So, I’m going to answer some of these questions… The biggest question: ‘Was my wedding sponsored?’ No, my wedding wasn’t sponsored, none of it.”

The content creator discussed her wedding planner creating a kissing booth with the e.l.f. products, as they were being distributed to the guests as favors.

Mikayla clearly stated that her nuptials weren’t sponsored by elf or any other brand but her response did not go down well with the internet.

She was criticized for it as social media users took to the comments section of a YouTube channel, Tea Spill that addressed her response to the backlash.

One commenter said: “It’s so weird. It’s like watching a child who can’t stop lying, go on with their delusion even though nothing they say makes any sense.”

The makeup mogul stated she only worked with them for the lipsticks. “I don’t think you understand how much it means to me that I got to work with e.l.f., so, of course, I wanted to include them in my big day,” she added.

She claimed that the backlash “disheartened” her and made her upset but social media users were still not convinced. The content creator also addressed the rumors of uninviting many of her close friends so she could invite more influencers.

Mikayla said: “My wedding was 175 people. Ten percent of that was influencers. The only reason why it seemed like it was all influencers was because the only people posting on TikTok are influencers. And if you’re wondering about the friend that I chose not to invite, they’re not my friend, and I’m sure you can see why.”

There have been no further updates on the situation.