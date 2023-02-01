Mikayla Nogueira under fire for not responding to mascara controversy

Makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira is facing backlash after uploading her first videos in a week since coming under fire for her review of L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift mascara — with no response to the drama.

Mikayla Nogueira is a prominent beauty influencer, boasting over 14 million followers on TikTok, where she shares makeup tutorials and reviews of beauty products for other enthusiasts.

Although she’s garnered a dedicated fanbase, the TikToker came under scrutiny last week after she uploaded her review of L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift mascara.

Many viewers accused Nogueira of using false eyelashes in the video instead of giving an honest review. Even makeup mogul Jeffree Star called her out, calling her review “bizarre” and asking her to be honest and transparent for her fans, given her standing in the online beauty community.

Mikayla was extremely quiet for a week following the fallout — but on February 1, she finally uploaded two videos.

Mikayla Nogueira doesn’t respond to #mascaragate in latest TikTok videos

Unfortunately, Nogueira failed to mention the controversy surrounding her mascara review, whatsoever. Instead, she hit viewers with an elaborate eyeshadow look for Valentine’s day.

However, she did appear to hint at the ordeal at the beginning of her first video, saying, “I’m sure we all know why we’ve all gathered here today,” before launching into her tutorial.

Mikayla’s first upload has already racked up one million views in under an hour as fans scrambled to see if she had anything to say about #mascaragate… but they were left disappointed, and many called her out for her lack of response to the drama in the comments section.

“We need a comment on mascaragate sister,” one user wrote.

“I saw this vid early as hell just for no response on mascaragate,” another said.

“What mascara are you gonna use for this look???” yet another joked.

However, other fans are congratulating the TikToker for not addressing the controversy and keeping her content moving while avoiding drama.

Mikayla also responded to one viewer pointing out her introduction from her first upload, responding with a blushing and shocked emoji.

Thus far, Nogueira has yet to upload an official response to her mascara review on any of her other social media platforms, leaving fans and critics awaiting an official reply.