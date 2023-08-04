Kick streamer N3ON threatens to “quit” social media after getting robbed

Kick streamer N3ON has responded after a video was uploaded to his Twitter account showing him being robbed and roughed up by supposed thieves, saying he might “quit” social media.

On August 1, a video was published on the Twitter account of controversial Kick streamer and YouTuber N3ON, showing the creator being roughed around by three men wearing masks.

The supposed thieves made off with the streamer’s phone and shoes, making sure to humiliate N3ON the entire time — even making him say he was a “b*tch.”

Article continues after ad

The video quickly went viral, but many viewers were skeptical of the ordeal. Some theorized that the clip was staged, based on other content that N3ON has made in the past.

N3ON responds after video of him getting robbed goes viral

A few days later, N3ON uploaded a video seeming to respond to the situation, which he captioned: “I quit.”

In the forty five-second video, N3ON called himself a “disgrace” and claimed he wasn’t sure where his future in content creation was headed after the theft.

Article continues after ad

“This past week has been the worst week of my life,” he began. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what I did to deserve any of this, but it’s been terrible. I’m a joke. I am a disgrace to my community, I’m a disgrace to my race, I’m a disgrace to my religion.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m a damn joke,” he continued. “I don’t know what to do anymore. I’ve been doing YouTube for five years, and I’ve never once felt this way in my entire life, to where I just never wanna come back, ever again, and never wanna show my face. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Article continues after ad

N3ON concluded his spiel by saying he would take some time to consider the future of his career in content creation.

For now, N3ON’s online presence is up in the air as more and more viewers speculate on whether or not this is just an elaborate troll.