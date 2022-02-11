Marvel shows are disappearing from Netflix: Jessica Jones, Daredevil, more

Netflix will begin pulling its Marvel shows, like Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, from the streaming service starting March 1.

Marvel and Netflix were in partnership from 2015 to 2019, developing a handful of shows that brought iconic comic book characters to life.

The collaboration began with Daredevil in 2015, which lasted three seasons and was a smash hit on the service.

Now, three years after the end of the partnership, Netflix has quietly announced they are pulling their Marvel content from the site.

Netflix removing Marvel shows

Netflix has placed a label on their Marvel shows, altering viewers they will be leaving the streaming platform on Tuesday, March 1.

Here are all of the shows that are leaving the streaming service:

Daredevil

The Punisher

Jessica Jones

The Defenders

Iron Fist

Luke Cage

The six shows represent over 160 episodes that are leaving the streaming site come March. Netflix has not officially announced the shows are leaving the service yet, but the news was not a surprise to Disney fans.

The move is in line with former Disney CEO Bob Iger’s plan to consolidate Disney programming on their own service, Disney Plus. However, there are no official plans to bring these shows to Disney Plus as of yet, leaving their future in limbo.

Daredevil’s Matt Murdoc, played by Charlie Cox, recently made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, appeared in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Their appearances have led fans to believe they will have a place in the future of the MCU, outside of their origins on Netflix.