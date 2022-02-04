Captain Marvel star Brie Larson roasted for buying NFT: “Another celebrity exploited”

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has received immense backlash after buying a ‘FlowerGirls’ NFT and making it her Twitter profile picture.

As the technology has gained popularity, people all around the world have shown their distaste towards NFTs, citing that they are “bad for the environment” and are “money laundering schemes.”

Despite the negative thoughts regarding the blockchain-enabled digital collectibles, celebrities and esports organizations all around the world have begun to find their way towards them.

On February 4, Brie Larson shared with her followers on Twitter that she had picked up a ‘FlowerGirls’ NFT and made it her account’s profile picture. Shortly after, she began receiving backlash regarding her involvement with the Non-Fungible Tokens.

Brie Larson roasted after buying an NFT

Shortly after Brie posted her new purchase onto Twitter, fans flooded her replies with distaste.

Most mentioned the environmental impact that crypto mining has, as well as NFTs allegedly making it easier for someone to steal art and make a profit.

brie, nft’s are bad for the environment and make it easier to steal art from artists. this isn’t right. — liv says fuck nfts ✵ ⧗ ❆ (@captlavenders) February 4, 2022

Twitter user ‘NightsongWS’ claimed that Larson is committed to “destroying the livelihoods” of artists — and that they were going to block her and quit watching the movies that she’s in.

Another celebrity committed to destroying the livelihoods of artists/devs involved in the cinema/games/fine arts industries. Awesome. /s Before I block you and your movies, here is some light watching. It’s worth spending the time on. https://t.co/L6Lw1LWqYS — Mary Williams (@NightsongWS) February 4, 2022

Others went as far as claiming that Larson is “just another celebrity being exploited” in an attempt to grow the NFT community.

“You’re another celebrity being exploited and taken advantage of for their reach (in turn exploiting the people who follow you,” one person wrote.

I posted this a few weeks ago, you're another celebrity being exploited and taken advantage of for their reach (in turn exploting the people who follow you)https://t.co/zqT0zv6IVl — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) February 4, 2022

This is not the first time we’ve seen a celebrity or influencer reveal their involvement with NFTs. Just two days ago, 100 Thieves launched their first-ever NFT to celebrate taking home the championship at the 2021 LCS tournament.

YouTuber Logan Paul has also been heavily into the growing technology — so much that he’s made over $500k from the same project Larson is currently receiving backlash from.

NFTs continue to grow in popularity every day, with more and more people buying into the new-age technology. We’ll have to wait to see if it becomes more accepted, though.