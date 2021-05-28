TikTok users are taking advantage of old influencer streams to spark drama - Dexerto

With the advent of social media, it seems that drama spreads faster than ever these days — but worse still is the creation of fake drama, with overenthusiastic fans and trolls making up their own version of events.

It’s no secret that “tea pages” are carving out a popular space on various social media platforms. They’ve provided a convenient way for just about anyone to keep abreast of current drama among celebrities and influencers — but it looks like trolls are trying to copy this formula by using false information.

While most tea pages report on current celeb drama and rumors, trolls are taking to TikTok to post old live streams from popular content creators in a bid to stir the pot and rack up views from concerned fans.

On May 28, a fake live stream showing Charli D’Amelio crying went viral on the platform — but it turns out this was an older broadcast, and it’s not the first time this has happened, either.

TikToker ‘Drama Lady’ has called out these broadcasts, claiming that the “emotionally manipulative” users behind the scams are using this as a means to gain followers and get guilty viewers to buy their merch for more “drama.”

The TikToker gave concerned fans an important reminder — if the stream doesn’t come from a verified account, don’t believe the story and report the fake.

Twitch’s Hot Tub category is swimming with copycat streamers

This particular trend isn’t unique to TikTok, though; in fact, a similar situation has been happening across Twitch with the advent of the streaming platform’s new ‘Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches’ category.

In a bid to capitalize off of the popular trend, copycat users have been streaming older broadcasts from well-known hot tub streamers, and are even advertising “rewards” for subscription goals and the like.

Some of these fake accounts have garnered hundreds of concurrent views, too. Even competitive games receive this copycat treatment, with Twitch’s CS:GO section being notoriously littered with re-broadcasts from pro players hoping to dupe unwitting viewers.

It’s clear that this is an ongoing issue across multiple platforms where streaming occurs, and while there’s no definitive answer for fixing these fakes just yet, at least more awareness about them is being brought to the surface.