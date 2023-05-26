Man goes viral after game store “robs” him of classic Nintendo items

A man has gone viral on Twitter after a game store apparently gave him $700 for over $1000 worth of classic Nintendo items, including a Japanese Pikachu Pokemon N64.

Whether it’s an original NES, special edition Nintendo 64, or any one of the many popular games from those generations — there’s a fan out there wanting to get their hands on it.

Some of the items can go for a pretty penny, as OpTic co-owner Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail learned after finding a $20,000 copy of Stadium Events.

When a video of a man trading in over a thousand dollars worth of vintage Nintendo items for $700 went viral, fans were quick to share their thoughts.

Man goes viral over vintage Nintendo game store trade in

Posted on multiple accounts across Twitter on May 24, the video shows the vintage Nintendo items that Quincy traded in towards a Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch.

Showing in the clip is a Japanese, Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64, a NES Action Set, and some of the most iconic N64 games like Goldeneye 007 and Mario Kart 64.

All items were in the original box, and according to a popular Price Charting website come to a total of $1,124 after Dexerto looked everything up.

“He traded in all of this, and he traded up for the new Zelda Switch. We gave him a $700 payout,” said the game store employee.

It’s unclear whether or not he paid the whole $700 for the ToTK edition Nintendo Switch OLED, but he seems happy regardless.

Users quickly shared their thoughts on the trade in the comments, with many of them not happy about the trade.

“Poor lad. He has no idea how badly he got screwed. And they recorded it too,” one user replied.

Another said: “This should actually be illegal.”

Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Legend of Zelda series, and you can head over to check out our review if you wanna learn more about it.