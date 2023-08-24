Man enrages internet after spitting in AriZona tea and putting it back on shelf

Users across the internet were left stunned and outraged after watching a man spit into a bottle of AriZona iced tea and put it back on the shelf at a grocery store.

Every once in a while, the internet rallies together to protest against something truly heinous — and the latest viral video getting people riled up is definitely sending off our ‘ick’ alarms.

Netizens might remember the viral trend where folks would lick tubs of ice cream and put them back in the freezer sections of grocery stores, which first kicked off back in 2019.

As a result, stores had to amp up their security around their freezer aisles, and ever since then, shoppers have been more mindful about making sure their products come with a seal.

Unfortunately, this fad didn’t seem to go away with the global health lockdowns, as yet another person has been spotted putting their bodily fluids in products for unwitting shoppers to consume.

Man outrages internet for spitting in bottle of AriZona tea

In August 2023, users across social media were left baffled and disgusted after a video went viral, showing a young man opening up a bottle of AriZona tea and hocking a huge gob of spit right into the opening.

He then replaced the lid on the bottle and jogged back down the aisles, seemingly leaving the contaminated tea there for someone to pick up without knowing it had been tampered with.

At the time of writing, no one has identified the man in the video, and there’s no telling if he ended up buying the product after the fact or simply left it there on the shelf.

However, users across the net are rallying against the guy, with some noting that contaminating products with bodily fluids is actually a felony offense.

Various users called him out for his actions, claiming that he deserves to be arrested following the release of the video. As it turns out, there’s precedent for someone getting arrested for doing something similar in the past.

Oddly enough, a prior and fairly similar incident involving AriZona Iced Tea landed the perpetrator with criminal charges. In July 2019, a Texas teen was charged with a second degree felony for “tampering with a consumer product” — a punishment that many netizens hope awaits the fella in the most recent video.

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered someone getting flak for contaminating food in a grocery store, either. Earlier this year, a couple was slammed online for licking a tub of Blue Bunny ice cream and putting it back in the freezer.