Man ends up in pool after getting distracted by IRL Twitch streamer

A man found himself taking an unexpected dip in the pool after he was distracted by an IRL streamer and forgot to watch where he was going.

Seeing an IRL streamer out in public can spark a variety of reactions from onlookers. From getting attacked by an aggressive teenager to having to fend off drunken kisses from elderly men, IRL streamers have experienced it all.

Now — taking a break from these more uncomfortable scenarios — one Twitch streamer, ‘ReptaLive,’ has found himself the cause of an unfortunate but hilarious incident after his camera turned out to be just a little too distracting.

A man walking by couldn’t help but take a peak at the Repta’s live stream and was so preoccupied with watching the camera that he fell into a pool.

Repta was sitting by the pool next to a woman and talking casually with his live stream chat when it all unfolded.

A man started to walk behind the pair, his eyes glued to the camera. All of a sudden, he disappeared out of sight and a loud crash sounded, followed by an array of startled reactions.

Laughing, Repta stood up and turned the camera around — revealing that the man had unknowingly walked straight into a pool.

Twitch: ReptaLive The man’s bag also joined him for a dip (hopefully he had a waterproof phone case).

The clip was shared on Reddit, where some criticized Repta for filming the man rather than helping him out of the waist-deep pool.

“The fact he wanted to capture the content on video to show it for views, is a good example of how far we’ve fallen as a society,” one user commented. Another questioned, “Why is his immediate thought to start laughing and [recording]?’

Repta could allegedly be heard saying “No, no, because I’m a streamer, this thing…” while turning the camera around during the stream. One Redditor theorized that this was him explaining to viewers that he had to record the man because he was a streamer.

