Man disguised as DoorDash driver arrested for stealing package from customer’s porch

A man disguised as a DoorDash delivery driver stole a customer’s package at their doorstep and was later arrested.

When ordering any delivery, whether it’s an Amazon package or food from DoorDash, the customer is always risking that it just may never get delivered.

Another outcome could be that it was delivered but later stolen. And that’s exactly what recently happened to one DoorDash customer.

Though their food was delivered and handled well, the DoorDash driver, who wasn’t really a DoorDash driver, stole a random package on the customer’s doorstep — he was later arrested.

Article continues after ad

Disguised DoorDash driver denies any theft to authorities

On October 31, a DoorDash customer contacted the police in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to report that someone had stolen the package on their front porch.

Article continues after ad

The camera attached to the customer’s home showed that it was the man who delivered their DoorDash order, Nathanial James Rollie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the footage provided to authorities, Rollie is seen putting the food on the porch and running back to his pickup truck after picking up the package delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: dan dennis A man disguised as a DoorDash driver was caught on camera stealing a package from a customer’s porch.

What’s more, Rollie wasn’t even a registered DoorDash delivery driver. He actually delivered the food order on behalf of his girlfriend.

And though he denied any theft to detectives, Rollie is currently awaiting his time in circuit court on December 28 and is now free on a $7,500 bond.

Article continues after ad

Rollie has not yet commented on his arrest. It is also still unknown what exactly was in the package and if the DoorDash customer ever received it back or not.