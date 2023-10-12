Former DoorDash driver quit his job after stealing customer’s Shake Shack

A former DoorDash driver deleted the app and quit his job after stealing a customer’s Shake Shack order.

A TikToker who goes by the name of “peezyante” is well known for his blunt commentary, as he’s garnered over 137K followers from sharing his strong yet comical opinions.

In one of his recent TikTok videos, peezyante explained why he left jobs like Taco Bell, PetSmart, and Amazon.

However, his story about why he quit DoorDash had viewers in stitches about what prompted him to leave the job so abruptly.

Unsplash: griffin wooldridge Former Dasher immediately deleted the app after stealing a customer’s order.

Dasher stole customer’s Shake Shack because it was his usual order

In his viral TikTok video, Peezyante explained to his followers his many reasons for leaving various jobs throughout his life — one being his job as a Dasher for DoorDash.

While describing why he quit, peezyante said that he was first triggered by the orders of the day, saying that they were “absolutely a—!”

He then said that on that same day, he received a delivery from one customer who placed his exact Shake Shack order. So, instead of doing his job, he picked up the Shake Shack, ate the meal, and deleted the DoorDash app.

Though peezyante was able to enjoy a Shack burger, Shack fries, a side of cheese sauce, and a cookies n’ cream shake, he never attempted to drive for DoorDash again.

In his video, Peezyante also took a moment to shout out the customer for providing him with one of his favorite meals for free, saying, “I don’t know what happened to him, I don’t know. But I do know that I ate good. Shout out, buddy,”

Those who viewed his comical story about quitting DoorDash took to his comments to share how they thought the customer must have reacted, saying, “I know that DoorDash customer was sick.”

Others trolled peezyante for the way he’s left all of his jobs. “Bro quits on the slightest inconvenience,” as well as, “picking it up and deleting the app is crazy.”

Though most viewers thought the DoorDash story was hilarious, one person did question the legality of stealing someone’s order. However, peezyante did not comment further.