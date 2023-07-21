Florida man hospitalized after being attacked at movie theater

A 63-year-old man in Florida was hospitalized after asking a couple to move out of the VIP seat he had booked to watch a film — and subsequently attacked.

It’s a big month for cinema in July, with both Barbie and Oppenheimer premiering, along with Mission Impossible. But sometimes, the excitement people have for these films can become a bit too much.

On July 10, police were called to a cinema in Broward County, Florida, after a man was attacked by a stranger after asking him and his date to move out of his pre-booked seat in the cinema.

According to a release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the unknown man didn’t like the victim’s request and began “aggressively getting in the victim’s face.”

Police said in a press release: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are releasing video of the moment a night at the movies turned violent in hopes of identifying the subject responsible for a callous attack. The point of contention? The theater seats.

“The 63-year-old victim, an adult male, told BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives that shortly before 9:56 p.m., on Monday, July 10, he arrived with his wife at the movie theater located at 2315 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The victim had purchased VIP tickets that included advance seating for a film.

“Once in the theater, the victim noticed an unknown adult male and adult female in his seats. According to the preliminary investigation, the victim politely asked the subject to move from their seats. Witnesses said that’s when the subject became hostile, standing up and aggressively getting in the victim’s face. The subject got so close to the victim that it forced him to take a step back ending up on the stairs in the aisle of the theater.”

CCTV video then captured the moment the verbal altercation turned physical. In the heated moment, the victim loses his balance and falls down the steps. The subject is seen standing above the 63-year-old victim repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to the victim’s aid and pulled the subject off him.

Unfortunately, the victim could not stay to watch the film as he was transported to a local hospital with several injuries to his head and face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Despite getting clear images of the attacker and his date, police have yet to identify the couple. The sheriff’s office is asking members of the public with information regarding the man’s identity to contact them.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.