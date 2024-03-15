Internet outraged after cops arrest & tase man for speeding to vet to save cat

A Minnesota pet owner was tased and arrested by police officers after speeding down the highway to a vet’s office to get help for his convulsing cat.

Animal lovers understand that when their pet’s health is at risk, they’ll do anything to help their furry friend get better.

That’s why, when Minnesota resident Timothy Butler’s pet cat began “convulsing” in an apparent seizure, he rushed to get medical aid as soon as he could.

Butler sped down the road in an attempt to get to the vet’s office as quickly as possible, flying at 85 miles per hour — something that caught the attention of local police, who were quick to tail him, lights flashing.

Unsplash.com: Ludemeula Fernandes A man was tased and arrested after speeding in an attempt to get his spasming cat to a vet clinic.

However, Butler didn’t stop to get a speeding ticket. Even after officers attempted to ram his car, he peeled off from the scene. Knowing his cat’s life was at stake, he continued until he reached the nearest vet… but he didn’t make it into the doors in time.

He was quickly apprehended by officers, who tased him, all while Butler pleaded with them in an attempt to explain the situation with his cat.

Luckily, a vet was at the scene and managed to retrieve the cat and treat it for its spasms.

That wasn’t the only lucky break Butler managed to catch in the hairy situation. While he initially faced reckless driving charges, a judge overseeing the case understood Butler’s panic and had them dropped — but he still had to pay a $375 fine, as reported by crazed.

Although the incident took place in October 2022, Butler’s “heroic” actions are going viral all across social media as of March 2024, with one user writing, “How can you see someone running with their animal into a vet clinic and think, ‘Yeah, they are committing a felony?'”

“He did right,” another commented. “Anyone claiming he should have stopped has never had a pet.”

“That guy is risking legal punishment just to get his cat to veterinary service. That’s love,” another wrote.

This is just the latest freaky feline incident to go viral after a woman’s cat was sealed into the wall in her apartment by maintenance workers earlier this month.