Woman furious after maintenance workers seal her cat into the wall

A woman was left frightened and furious after maintenance workers sealed her pet cat inside the wall of her apartment.

Apartment living can be frustrating at times, but one woman’s experience takes the proverbial cake after her dear pet cat was put in danger during renovations.

TikTok user ‘Jay’ is going viral after uploading a video showing herself trying to free her kitty, who had gotten trapped inside a wall in her apartment.

The video, which has racked up nearly two million views in just a single day, shows Jay desperately hacking away at the sheetrock with a knife while her cat sticks his paw through a hole in the wall.

Luckily, Jay managed to safely free her furry friend — but she was left furious over the situation, claiming that maintenance workers had sealed him inside the wall while they were doing renovations to her apartment.

Woman confronts apartment manager after cat sealed into wall

Jay later uploaded another video showing the slew of issues currently plaguing her living space, including her kitchen sink and counter lying in the middle of the living room, an open trash bag full of moldy drywall, and precariously hanging closet and pantry doors that could “fall off and hit me on my head.”

That’s not all; Jay uploaded yet another video explaining that she hadn’t been given a hotel to live in during the renovations, and couldn’t get a hold of management as they were off until the next day.

These additional uploads pale in comparison to the video Jay recorded of herself confronting her property manager in a fiery conversation where she admitted she had a “hard time believing” her cat getting stuck in the wall was an “accident.”

“I’m pretty sure they saw my cat back there,” she claimed. “I know for a fact they probably saw my cat back there, they probably tried to get him, couldn’t, didn’t feel like coming back later to wait for him to come out… so they patched the wall up with my cat behind it.”

In the end, it doesn’t look like anything was resolved, and she didn’t get a chance to speak with the painters who allegedly sealed her cat into the wall. However, she did expose the address of her apartment complex and showed the face of her property manager as he left the meeting.

Commenters are angry on Jay’s behalf, demanding that she take legal action against the painters and the manager. Several viewers claim that they’ve left negative reviews for the complex on Google, doing their best to support Jay after her cat was placed in a precarious situation.