Man arrested after trying to break into Billie Eilish’s Highland Park home

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into Billie Eilish’s childhood home in Los Angeles.

LAPD officers responded to a call from the Highland Park neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. local time on January 5, after a man jumped over a fence and into the home’s yard.

Residents in the area reported seeing the suspect wearing all-black clothing and a face mask, as he tried to break in.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the property, but it is unclear if the suspect was found inside when police arrived.

Billie Eilish no longer lives at home due to fear of break ins

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas Baird O’Connell grew up in the home, but do not live there anymore, according to neighbors. However, property records show that their parents still own it.

The police confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody, and video footage of the suspect’s arrest shows a man handcuffed and being restrained by numerous LAPD officers.

Footage from the scene also shows police searching the home for evidence, and ABC7 correspondent Chris Cristi shared shots of the property on Twitter.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer toured her childhood home and the neighborhood in 2019 with ‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden. At the time, Billie still lived there with her family.

The 21-year-old and her brother Finneas recorded a vast majority of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in the Highland Park home.

In a 2019 interview, Billie told Rolling Stone that she had to hire a security guard to sleep in her living room after her address leaked online, prompting fans to show up outside.

“It was really traumatizing,” she told the outlet. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

Thus far, it’s not clear if anything was stolen from the home, or if there was anyone inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.