What is the ‘big T-shirt, Billie Eilish’ trend on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A song named after Billie Eilish has sparked a viral transition trend on TikTok. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Last month, the ‘Happier than Ever’ singer went viral after one of her concert videos started trending on TikTok. In the clip, an image of a car unexpectedly popped up on a screen behind Billie while she was performing, catching her and the crowd off-guard.

The hilarious video prompted a screen glitch filter trend, which allowed users to get creative and put their own video on the big screen behind Billie.

Now, another trend named after the pop icon is making its rounds on the short-form app, after new rapper Armani White released his first song ‘BILLIE EILISH.’ Here is what it entails.

‘Big T-shirt, Billie Eilish’ trend explained

Armani White’s latest song pays homage to the Billie’s loose-fitting, baggy style, as he raps “B*tch I’m stylish, glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish.”

The lyrics inspired a fun transition trend, which sees a person usually appear in front of their bed wearing a baggy T-shirt and pants, similar to what the pop singer would casually wear.

The person then takes the shirt off, and performs a frontward roll, before catching their foot in the shirt to help pull it off quickly, and make the transition appear smooth.

When the beat fades, the participant would then abruptly reveal a complete makeover.

They usually go from being really low-key and casual to appearing glammed up with a fancy outfit and a full face of makeup.

Other participants, however, have put their own unique spin on the trend, by transitioning into a completely different person when the beat fades.

Many TikTok users have been going viral for sharing their own successful and failed attempts at the ‘big T-shirt, Billie Eilish trend,’ with their videos racking up millions of views.

At the time of writing, over 2.3 million videos have been posted on TikTok using Armani White’s viral ‘BILLIE EILISH’ sound, as the trend continues to spreads across the platform.