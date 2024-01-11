Magnus Carlsen blown away as 8-year-old chess prodigy dominates Grandmasters

The world’s best chess player, Magnus Carlsen, was challenged by an 8-year-old prodigy who bested multiple Grandmasters at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

A new chess star has emerged in the form of 8-year-old Roman Shogdzhiev, a young Russian who had a breakthrough performance.

On his path of destruction, the child defeated Olympiad champion Jakhongir Vakhidov and then drew against GMs Aleksey Dreev and Gadir Guseinov.

Shogdzhiev continued his dominance when he faced off against Johan-Sebastian Christiansen who was left amazed by the 8-year-old. And he wasn’t the only one who took note of the youngster with Magnus Carlsen even chiming in.

Instagram: Magnus Carlsen Even Magnus Carlsen was impressed by the 8-year-old prodigy.

8-year-old challenges Magnus Carlsen after besting chess GMs

Following Shogdzhiev’s victory against Christiansen, the Norwegian chess star admitted he should have done some scouting on the young upstart.

“I had never even heard of him before—maybe I should have. It’s pretty crazy to be that good when you are eight years old. When I was at that age, I had barely learned the rules,” he told Norwegian TV.

“I should never in my life have lost that game, but I managed to mess it up in time trouble. Regardless, he played on an enormously high level and in a mature way.”

Carlsen, who scored a double victory at the World Championships, was also impressed by the Russian who he thinks has a shot at making it to the elite levels of chess competitions.

“Those kids are strong! It’s very impressive,” he praised. “It’s fun to see—maybe we’ll see him at the very top in a few years.”

Shogdzhiev, who began playing chess at just five years old, says that’s his goal and wants to take the title of best in the world from his idol.

“To become world champion. And beat Magnus Carlsen!” he exclaimed when asked about his future goals.

Could we see the two battle for the top spot in a few years? Maybe! Certainly, the chess world will keep its eyes on the formidable rookie and watch his career with great interest.