TikToker Mads Lewis responds to fake tweet about ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler

TikTok star Mads Lewis has responded to claims that she called ex-boyfriend Jaden ‘Jxdn’ Hossler her “forever” in a tweet, revealing that the post was actually fake.

In April 2021, social media was flooded with rumors after it was revealed that Mads Lewis’ ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards’ ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett had started a relationship.

Nessa and Jaden’s public relationship caused uproar online, but the couple remained together, and in the months following the drama the hate towards them died down. Mads also later moved on to a new relationship with Christian Plourde, but there has since been speculation that the pair have split.

Advertisement

Fans were naturally confused on January 16 after screenshots started circulating of a tweet Mads was accused of posting and quickly deleting, about her ex, Jaden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

“Jaden will always know where home is,” the tweet read, “my forever.”

People were completely taken aback by the tweet, with commenters claiming that Mads needs to “move on” and that “she had to be drunk when she tweeted this.”

However, Mads quickly commented on one of the screenshots to clear up any misunderstandings, saying: “Clearly that tweet is fake y’all.”

She also uploaded a short video to her Instagram story responding to the situation, echoing what she wrote in her comment under the other post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

After the influencer cleared up the confusion, one commenter wrote, “it’s embarrassing if people actually believed the tweet was real!” and many called out trolls for hating on her, saying, “y’all just love hating on this poor girl.”

The fake screenshots certainly managed to confuse fans with the reference to the events of last year, but regardless of Mads’ current relationship status, it’s clear that she doesn’t want to reignite any drama regarding Jaden.