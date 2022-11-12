Madonna disgusts fans after licking water out of dog bowl in viral video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Madonna left fans disgusted after she appeared to be lick water out of a dog bowl in a bizarre video posted to Instagram.

The ‘Vogue’ singer took to the social media app to share a video of herself posing sexually with various objects, before sparking outrage with her “disgusting” act.

In an Instagram Reel posted on November 9, Madonna posed for still photos in her neon green sweater, parkly booty shorts, tights and thigh-high boots.

While the photos were seemingly normal, things took a weird turn when she then began posing suggestively with a sriracha and mustard bottle.

But fans were mostly disturbed when a break in the midst of her slideshow cut to a clip of her leaning down for a drink in a silver dog bowl inside a garage.

The singer stuck her tongue out as she got close to the bowl, while the song ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ by The Stooges played in the video.

INSTAGRAM: madonna

In the comments, fans and viewers were concerned and disgusted with what they were seeing.

“You are at it again! What is this? Its so sad to see you destroy the Iconic Madonna Style!” one fan commented. “Im sorry I have been your fan since I was a kid.. and I just cannot accept this garbage style.”

“Come on, that’s disgusting. Think about it, you got kids. You were way better when you were younger,” another wrote.

“It’s getting more and more embarrassing. It’s not easy to be your fan anymore,” a third shared.

“She’s gone mad. A shame, I adored her when she was making fun music,” someone else added.

The Instagram video comes just a week after Madonna went viral with a bizzare TikTok post. In the clip, the pop icon filmed herself lip-syncing to violent lyrics, which left fans concerned for her well being.