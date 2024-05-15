White Castle is giving away free sliders for National Slider Day

White Castle customers have a lot to look forward to this National Slider Day, as the fast food brand is giving away a free Original Slider – and there aren’t any catches.

May 15 marks the celebration of National Slider Day, aka free White Castle Slider Day. Every year, the fast food chain gives away approximately 400 hundred free sliders to customers.

They are one of the most popular and recognizable items on the White Castle menu, dating back to 1921 when the first restaurant opened. Back then, they were sold for a nickel each, and now an Original Slider rings up at $2.29, depending on location.

In order to cash in on the deal, you can visit White Castle’s social media platforms and here you will be able to find a digital coupon.

Otherwise, you can download the White Castle app, where you will be prompted to enter the code “SLIDERDAY” to receive your slider.

krystal Krystal is also giving away some freebies

As well as White Castle, fast food joint Krystal is also giving away free sliders with any purchase on May 15.

Customers will be able to choose from the brand’s Original or Cheese Krystal sliders, depending on preference.

In order to claim another free slider today, all you have to do is ask for the National Slider Day offer in-store or at the drive-thru. If you’d prefer to order at home, then you can simply enter the code “SLIDERDAY” into the store’s app.

There are plenty more free deals to take advantage of right now. Wendy’s announced that it’s giving away free fries every single Friday for the rest of the year.

As well as this, Jack In The Box is giving away a whole week of free treats to celebrate its CEO’s birthday.