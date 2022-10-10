Did Madonna come out on TikTok? Viral video sparks rumors

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Some fans are convinced that pop icon Madonna came out as gay in her most recent TikTok video, which is taking social media by storm.

Madonna, hailed as the ‘Queen of Pop,’ is going viral on TikTok — and it’s not because of a new song.

On October 9, the world-famous singer-songwriter uploaded a video to TikTok that showed herself sporting hot pink hair while holding a pair of matching undies.

Captioning the video, “If I miss, I’m gay,” Madonna threw the undergarment toward a trash bin — but completely missed, with the panties falling on the ground about a foot away.

The singer then gave a sassy finger snap before the clip ended… and fans are convinced that this video means that Madonna just came out.

“Did I just witness Madonna coming out?” one commenter wrote. “Good for her.”

“Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time?” another asked.

Madonna’s viral TikTok sparks celebration of pop icon’s past

However, other viewers are pointing out several instances from the pop icon’s past in light of this latest video, arguing that this isn’t the first time she’s alluded to her sexuality in the public eye.

Many commenters are bringing up Madonna’s famous smooch with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards — a kiss that the two stars recreated earlier this year.

On top of that, others are pointing toward Madonna’s music video for her song ‘Justify My Love,’ which showcased some romantic scenes between same-sex couples.

That’s not all; commenters are also referencing a past interview the singer did, where she reportedly said “I won’t say I have never slept with a woman but… I love men,” according to NewsWeek.

It’s clear that Madonna has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and her latest upload is sparking excitement online while also prompting fans to highlight the accomplishments in her past leading up to this viral moment.