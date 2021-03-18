Twitch streamer Ludwig trapped on broadcast during viral subathon - Dexerto

Twitch creator Ludwig has impressed fans by hosting an insanely long ‘Subathon’ stream in which viewers can add to the total time he has to stay live by subbing and donating.

Ludwig Ahgren has been steadily rising in popularity on Twitch over the past year, becoming a huge name on the platform. With over 1.8 million followers he has a substantial fanbase, and constantly entertains his viewers with a range of gaming-related streams.

While he recently took a brief break from streaming, he quickly returned to content creating in full swing with a ‘subathon.’

A subathon generally refers to a type of stream in which the creator will stay live as long as people continue to donate and sub to them. Each sub extends the stream by a set length of time. If it gets popular enough, this could mean a theoretically endless stream.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some of the streams get so long that they end up having to eat and sleep whilst broadcasting to potentially thousands of people, and that’s exactly what’s happened to Ludwig.

Read More: Top 20 most followed Twitch streamers

He started the stream on March 14, and it didn’t take long for the subs to start rolling in, with fans determined to extend the countdown for as long as possible.

The creator himself even remarked on Twitter how bizarre it was that he had thousands of people watching him sleep on Twitch.

I fell asleep on stream last night and became the most watched streamer on twitch what the hell is even that — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 15, 2021

So far he’s been live for over 90 hours, and he’s still going at the time of writing with over 64 hours left on the timer. But there currently doesn’t appear to be a cap on how much time can be added, and viewers are taking full advantage of that.

Advertisement

Data from Raddog86 on Reddithttps://t.co/Z55BclKfwq — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) March 18, 2021

Now that he’s been streaming for several days, fans are curious to see how long Ludwig will keep up with the subathon, definitely impressed by his ability to keep up the stream for this long.

However, on March 18, it seemed that Ludwig realized an unfortunate mishap in his subathon; Rather than adding 10 seconds to the amount of time he must stream with each sub, the subscriptions instead added 15 seconds, bringing up his stream time to a huge amount.

This led to a slew of shock and outrage in Ludwig’s chat, with the streamer himself appearing wholly exasperated by the unexpected turn of events. Luckily, things have gotten back on track, although he still has over fifty hours left to stream at the time of writing.

Advertisement

every sub should add 10 seconds to the time but it accidentally changed to 15, so he was being scammed and now his chat is rioting — bag | ludwig stream 🦇🌼🎲 (@bandito_corpse) March 18, 2021

In fact, Ludwig claimed that a viewer did some math to calculate how much money he would make in an entire year of subathon – and it rounded out to about $13 million!

With thousands of viewers still entertained by the stream, no one knows when it will end, but the sheer amount of subs and donations that have flooded in may inspire other streamers to take up the challenge themselves at some point.