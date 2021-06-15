Ludwig hits out at YouTube after Twitch star cops shock ban for "child safety" - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has now been banned from yet another social media platform as the internet celeb was caught off guard by a surprise YouTube ban following a July 14 upload.

Despite his immense success on Twitch, Ludwig appears to have very little luck elsewhere on social media. The popular streamer was banned on Instagram last week and now, his YouTube account has also been taken away temporarily.

After consistent daily uploads for the past two years, Ludwig’s streak is coming to a surprise end as a result of a ban that came through while he was broadcasting. “Hold up boys… What the f***,” he said upon noticing the ban details in his inbox.

His YouTube channel, closing in on two million subscribers, is now banned. He confirmed, “I just got a community strike on my last ‘You Laugh You Lose’ video.”

“They just took [the June 15 video] down. I can’t upload a video for a week. My streak’s gonna die because of a…” Ludwig yelled before trailing off.

As for the reason behind this sudden strike, YouTube informed him it was related to “child safety.” Unfortunately, Ludwig wasn’t quite able to pinpoint the specific clip that resulted in the ban. “What was in the video?” he asked frantically.

“This sucks actually. I wonder what it was.”

Ultimately, this shock ban marks the end of his massive upload streak on the platform. For 618 days running, Ludwig released at least one video on his channel. This will now be the “first time” he’s unable to upload in “almost two years.”

Why was Ludwig’s YouTube channel banned?

After pondering for a few minutes, viewers in chat suggested one clip in particular that might have led to the punishment. Throughout his latest video, Ludwig reacted to a brief clip of a monkey throwing it’s poop at a child.

However, Ludwig fired back at this idea, highlighting how the original clip is still on YouTube. “That doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“The video is on YouTube. If my video got taken down, but the [original] video has 10x my views… Every single clip is a reaction to a clip on YouTube.”

A YouTube representative is yet to respond to the issue or clarify the ban. We’ll keep you updated right here as further information comes to light.