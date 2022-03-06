Ludwig breaks Twitter with his The Batman movie opinion: “Worst take imaginable”

YouTube star Ludwig went viral for his mild reception of The Batman after watching the film saying, “I thought it’d be more fun.”

The Batman hit theatres on March 4 and enjoyed the biggest opening weekend of any movie in 2022 so far.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the noir-inspired take on Batman has many praising the film for its story and artistic direction.

Although many long-time Batman fans were satisfied, Ludwig took to his stream after seeing the movie and revealed that he was less than impressed.

Ludwig delivers “worst” The Batman take

Lud was streaming on March 5 when he shared his thoughts on the new Batman flick.

“The Batman movie was fine, dude. I thought it would be more fun, I don’t know. It was like a Marvel movie with none of the comedy. I don’t think there was a single joke in the movie. But even it’s supposed to be a brooding drama, like a detective story, I think they also did a bad job at that.”

Ludwig went on to say, “In my mind, if you have what is supposed to be a vigilante detective Batman and a guy whose name is The Riddler, you should probably have what is fun, fun in like Sherlock Holmes and Knives Out way. I thought it’d be like that.”

this gotta be the worst The Batman take I’ve heard pic.twitter.com/YJ3RX7LYgJ — Batman101 (@TheBatman010) March 6, 2022

The 26-year-old YouTuber was brutally roasted online for his take on the film with one user saying, “MCU fans when there’s no quippy one-liner after every scene in The Batman: “’There were no jokes in the movie it’s too serious.’”

MCU fans when there’s no quippy one-liner after every scene in the batman: “there were no jokes in the movie it’s too serious”… there are many well timed and well written bits in the movie to get laughs just because it’s not on the nose doesn’t mean it’s not there — ali arman (@arman1999200) March 6, 2022

Another Ludwig fan was shocked by his opinion, “I love Ludwig, but dude what the f**k is this?”

Clearly, Ludwig was looking for a different type of movie-going experience.