Love Island star Mitchel Taylor under fire as three exes band together on TikTok

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor is already copping the heat on TikTok after three of his exes have banded together to poke fun at him.

One week into 2023’s newest summer season of Love Island and the drama is already brewing.

The tenth season began airing on June 5, coupling the newest batch of hot singles together in their quest to find ‘the one’.

However, gas engineer Mitchel Taylor has already come under fire after the 26-year-old admitted to dating multiple women at the same time. And these women are not letting him off the hook!

Article continues after ad

Back in January, after finding out about his deception, three of Mitchel’s exes banded together to call him out and poke fun at him.

With Mitchel’s self-confessed revelation, fans have linked the hilarious TikTok to his shady behavior. Although the exes involved were not named on the show, it is now believed that they are 21-year-old Jemma Tattersall, 25-year-old Erin Williams, and 26-year-old Lauren Foster.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The TikTok uses audio from the 2014 film The Other Woman; a romantic comedy that sees three women plot their revenge after finding out they are all romantically involved with the same man.

Article continues after ad

Lifted Entertainment Mitchel Taylor insists he is ready to settle down and find ‘the one’.

Despite Mitchel’s revelation, he insists he is a ‘changed man’ and is ready to settle down.

“I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favorite sweets and chocolate,” Mitchel previously said to ITV.

Mitchel has been paired with 24-year-old content creator Molly Marsh, who was less than thrilled about his admission.

Want to find out whether the two can stick it out despite all the cheating drama? We’ll be sure to keep you updated on our page here.