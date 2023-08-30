KSI claims Dillon Danis tried exposing his girlfriend amid Logan Paul beef 

KSI has claimed Dillon Danis has attempted to get photos of his girlfriend, following ongoing beef between Dillon and Logan Paul, which has seen him taunt Logan with images of his fiance.

Leading up to Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’s highly anticipated boxing match on October 14, Danis has constantly taunted Logan by posting photos and edited images of his fiance Agdal on social media.

The two have continued to exchange words back and forth about the situation and upcoming fight. Logan has even gone on to take things more personally, with him stating on his ImPaulsive podcast that he has got lots of “dirt” on Dillon Danis about his family – but not revealed it yet.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

KSI also featured on the episode giving his thoughts on the situation, as he is set to fight Tommy Fury during the same event, dubbed the ‘Prime Card‘. The English YouTuber was set to fight Dillon Danis in 2022, before the ex-MMA fighter abruptly dropped out just 10 days before the event.

KSI has since called out Dillon many times for “ducking” their match as the beef between the two looks far from over. He has since stated on Logan’s podcast that Dillon Danis has even tried coming after his girlfriend as well.

Article continues after ad

KSI says Dillon Danis attempted to get photos of his girlfriend

JJ appeared on the ImPaulsive podcast on August 29 to promote the upcoming Misfits boxing event as well as their Football star PRIME ambassador Erling Haaland.

Article continues after ad

However, the podcast soon turned to discuss the drama revolving around the images that Dillon has shared of Logan’s fiance Agdal, where KSI gave his opinions.

“Now, knowing what I know and how I am now, I feel like it’s a line that’s being crossed.” He said.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Before going on to reveal that Dillon Danis had indeed targeted him too.

“It got to a period where he started going at my girlfriend and started to look for pictures of my girlfriend,” KSI said.

The topic starts at a timestamp of 5:34 from the ImPaulsive podcast which was uploaded to their YouTube account.

Article continues after ad

“When he was going down that route, that’s when I was like, bro, ‘You’re not even fighting me.’ Like, what is going on?

Article continues after ad

“She just wants to keep to herself,” JJ said – he has mentioned on numerous occasions that his girlfriend wants to remain private.

As the boxing matches are still weeks away, the beef between Dillon Danis and the two PRIME co-founders looks set to continue.