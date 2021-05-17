Logan and Jake Paul laugh off The Game boxing callout: "You would get knocked out" - Dexerto

The Paul brothers have been called out for a fight once again, as this time, popular rapper ‘The Game’ challenged both Logan and Jake to a family throwdown.

Logan and Jake Paul continue to dominate the zeitgeist of combat sports in the early 2020s. What started with casual boxing bouts against fellow social media stars has skyrocketed into high-stakes matchups with some of the biggest athletes in the world.

While Logan has a date with Floyd Mayweather in the near future, that hasn’t stopped him from reacting to other potential matchups. The same can be said for his younger brother Jake who constantly finds himself in the spotlight too.

The contentious duo can now add another name to their list of options. Famous Los Angeles rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor – otherwise known as The Game – called both brothers out in a heated May 16 tweet.

“Meet me and my little brother downtown,” he said. “In front of Staples Center, let’s just fight.”

Rather than asking for a proper boxing contest, however, Game requested a more authentic scrap.

“No gloves, no money needed… Just on some ‘me and my brother will f*** you and your brother up’ sh**.”

While a good number of callouts rarely draw their attention these days, both Jake and Logan responded to The Game in a matter of hours. “You gonna need your entire family,” Logan clapped back.

“Hate it or love it, you would get knocked the [f***] out,” Jake chimed in. Countless others added to the conversation, placing their bets on who would walk away victorious. Despite naysayers, Game was adamant he “ain’t losing.”

As with most social media beefs these days, there’s very little chance this one materializes into a proper fight. Logan already has boxing’s most successful competitor ahead of him. Meanwhile, Jake is just coming off his first-round KO over Ben Askren.

Regardless, it’s clear the two are continuing to build their reputation. Everyone wants a piece of them and all of social media is tuned in to see what’s next.