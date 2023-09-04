Who is Livvy Dunne dating? Gymnast’s MLB boyfriend confirmed

Livvy Dunne is one of the highest-valued female collegiate athletes.

Millionaire gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne has started dating MLB prospect Paul Skenes, who recently signed a record-breaking baseball contract.

It was a sad day for Livvy’s prospective suitors after Skenes confirmed their relationship in August 2023. Rumors began circulating about their romance after Livvy wore his jersey at the College World Series in June 2023.

The D1 gymnast had previously revealed she couldn’t attend university classes anymore due to “safety concerns.” This is due to her massive online following, which has also led to increased security at LSU’s competitions.

Skenes has now spoken about how Livvy’s popularity affects their relationship in a recent interview.

Who is Paul Skenes? Livvy Dunne’s baseball boyfriend revealed

LSU Athletics

Speaking to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes discussed how he wished Livvy could attend his baseball games.

“It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her,” he said. Skenes also revealed that it can be a “pain in the butt” when trying to go somewhere as a couple.

“If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever,” he remarked.

Currently, Skenes plays for the Bradenton Marauders – a Single-A minor league team. However, he signed a record-breaking contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a whopping $9.2 million. The record was previously held by Spencer Torkelson, who signed for $8.4 million with the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

As the No. 1 overall draft pick, the MLB expects Skenes to join the majors in 2024.

Skene’s best friend is also rumored to be dating Livvy’s roommate and TikTok personality, Elena Marenas. Meanwhile, the baseball player has stayed away from social media to avoid comments about Livvy or himself.