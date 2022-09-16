Liver King goes viral on TikTok after showing up at Buckingham Palace: “I’m here!”

Footage from Buckingham Palace in London has gone viral after the Liver King showed up, shouting through the gates to make his presence felt.

The jacked social media influencer, real name Brian Johnson, has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and is known for promoting an “ancestral” lifestyle.

His latest public appearance has been doing the rounds on TikTok, after he was spotted shirtless standing outside one of London’s cultural landmarks, Buckingham Palace.

The Palace has been extremely busy in recent days, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the crowning of Charles III as king.

Liver King shows up at Buckingham Palace in viral TikTok

As thousands of spectators have flocked to the grounds to pay their respects in recent days, one popular content creator was also spotted.

In a clip from RecoveryCoachAcademy on TikTok, which has racked up one million views, Liver King can be seen doing reps on the fly with two small handheld weighted dumbells.

He shouts through the gates: “I’m here. The Liver King,” before it cuts off.

Johnson says he wants to “change millions of lives” by spreading the word about the way of life. On YouTube, he’s racked up over 23 million views and has north of 170,000 subscribers.

If he was looking for another viral moment at the Palace, it was mission accomplished for the influencer – as seen in a tweet from Samuel Perry.

He said: “It’s what she would have wanted.”

Liver King put on blast over Buckingham Palace stunt

Many users have been critical of his appearance, though.

One said: “This makes me deeply uncomfortable tbh. Intruding on grieving/mourning to get attention either in real life or on social media. Deeply weird behavior and a total lack of consideration for people around them. Just weird as hell.”

Another tweeted: “The Kings guards would not be liking this stunt. They are gravely serious about disrespect to the Royals.”

Back on August 19, he posted the following on Instagram about his vacation: “Liver King is here in the UK to teach, preach and model the Ancestral Message!”

Liver King spoke of his trip to the United Kingdom using his YouTube channel on September 10, hosting a meetup at Piccadilly Circus.

It is unclear whether the footage was recorded before her Majesty’s death on September 8, 2022, though it did go viral some days later.