LIRIK reveals the personal reason he doesn't use a webcam on Twitch

Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid briefly touched on the ongoing issues in the United States during a June 3 broadcast and explained how they relate to him not using a webcam.

LIRIK is one of Twitch’s most popular personalities, boasting over two million followers on that platform alone. His streams include playthroughs of popular titles like Half-Life to multiplayer gems like Call of Duty and Escape from Tarkov.

However, what made his rise to stardom so much more impressive was how he didn’t use a webcam - something so many of the top streamers do to help grow their streams and interact with viewers.

Now, LIRIK has delved into why it is he didn’t use one when he first started streaming on Twitch.

“You know, one of the reasons why I never used a cam to begin with or if I did, probably because I am brown, I don’t think I would be as popular as I was when I started out,” the streamer explained.

“That was one of the reasons. Cause I mean, like sh*t dude, after f**king 9/11 and sh*t, it was kinda weird being perceived online,” he added. “And just like, growing up like that. You kind of feel like you don’t know what people are thinking at all.”

According to Zahid, not having a cam actually may have helped out and paid dividends in the long run.

“Being without a cam kind of helped out, because people don’t just have pre-conceived notions online or whatever. And you know people don’t have filters online, they’ll just judge you straight up,” he continued.

The streamer likewise expressed that, the end of the day, he stands for peace and equality.

In wake of current events, it's certainly eye-opening to see why he decided to go without streaming with a webcam for all those years.