Blizzard President responds to LIRIK’s request for new StarCraft game

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra is interested in doing more with the StarCraft IP and admits the series still has “insane potential” after Twitch streamer LIRIK asked for more content.

The StarCraft series hasn’t seen in a new entry in years and has struggled to evolve beyond its RTS roots, following the unfortunate cancelation of StarCraft Ghosts and an unannounced FPS ages ago.

However, it seems like Blizzard still wants to do more with their beloved space opera franchise as evidenced by a brief conversation Ybarra had with LIRIK.

Article continues after ad

On Twitter, LIRIK and Shroud were discussing Diablo 4’s leveling system when the Blizzard President replied with a GIF. Sensing this was his moment, the Twitch streamer took the opportunity to inquire about StarCraft.

Blizzard Entertainment Fans are eager for more StarCraft content.

Blizzard boss agrees with LIRIK on “blowing up” the StarCraft IP

Wasting no time, LIRIK encouraged the Blizzard President to “blow up” the StarCraft IP and expand it past its RTS origins.

“The IP is dripping with ways to break out of RTS form,” the streamer said. “I love SC, but zoomers don’t play RTS’s anymore, and boomers‘ APM just lowers. But the StarCraft universe has insane potential and is still one of the best.”

Article continues after ad

It seems like Ybarra shared the same sentiment, commenting to the Twitch star that he understood what he was saying.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I agree, it has insane potential and is still one of the best IPs out there,” he replied.

While this doesn’t confirm anything about a new StarCraft game or if Blizzard would ever take the series in a new direction like a Netflix adaptation, it’s interesting to see how the company views the potential of the franchise.

Article continues after ad

It’s not clear if the Microsoft merger is having an effect on possible future StarCraft content. It should also be noted that Phil Spencer has expressed interest in bringing the series to Xbox.

Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come and fans of the series will have something new to sink their teeth into in due time.