Twitch star Lirik reveals limited-edition TKL keyboard and it’s gorgeous

Twitch star Lirik has revealed a limited-edition TKL keyboard collab with Matrix keyboards, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Over the last handful of years, Lirik has grown a massive community across Twitch, YouTube, and social media. On Twitch alone, he’s nearing three million followers.

With his massive following, it’s no surprise that Lirik has partnered with various companies to create limited-edition product.

On September 18, Lirik and Matrix Keyboards announced a custom branded keyboard collaboration, and it looks incredibly nice.

Lirik gets TKL keyboard with custom branding

Revealed through a post on Twitter/X, Lirik announced his collab with Matrix Keyboards.

“There will be a limited amount for pre-order on Monday, the 25th at 1PM ET,” he said.

The keyboard is a tenkeyless layout with Lirik’s logo on the escape key. To make it pop even more, there are blue key caps on the WASD, enter, spacebar, and a few others. Matrix keyboards come with a switch that they created in collab with Kailh, so it should feel pretty good as well.

Matrix has also created a custom Lirik mousepad to match the keyboard and it looks absolutely gorgeous when everything is paired together.

Fans of the Twitch star quickly took to the post replies to share their thoughts on the collab as well.

“This actually looks super clean,” one user replied.

Another commented: “These turned out incredible.”

The products go live on September 25, 2023, and neither Lirik or Matrix has made it known how many they have in stock. For the ultimate bundle, fans are looking at dropping $179.99. Luckily, you can get the mousepad alone for $39.99 or the keyboard for just $149.99.

