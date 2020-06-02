Dafran confuses fans with plans to leave streaming to start a "farm"

Streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca shocked Twitch by claiming he would be quitting streaming to grow fruits and vegetables despite Valorant launching worldwide.

On June 2, the former Overwatch pro posted a TwitLonger where he outlined his plans for the future and thanked his viewers for the “incredible years and unforgettable memories.”

According to Dafran, he wants to start pursuing a new career, which means means getting an education for it.

“I am going to be starting on an education, that has to do with growing fruits, vegetables and etc,” he wrote.

The streamer explained there were two reasons he’s doing this. The first is because we only have one life and people should do what makes them happy. The second is that he’s already spent one-third of his life in front of a computer, so it’s time for a change of scenery.

“I am not going to stream regularly anymore,” he added. “This is not the end completely though, I will still stream for fun but rarely.”

The news caught many of his viewers and fellow streamers off-guard, with some jokingly replying “let’s grow dude” - a play on his popular catchphrase “let’s go dude.”

“Troll or real?” Francesca’s former Atlanta Reign teammate Dusttin ‘Dogman’ Bowerman asked.

Despite the strangeness of the announcement, Dafran seemed to have already hinted at this possible career change in a stream earlier in May.

While playing Overwatch, the streamer had claimed that he wanted to “own a strawberry farm.”

“Imagine owning a greenhouse strawberry farm that’s inside a huge commercial greenhouse? Imagine waking up to that every day,” he said. “Oh my God, that would be f**king amazing.”

It’s unclear just how serious Dafran was, as he does have a history of trolling his viewers. The move is especially strange given the release of Riot Games’ tactical FPS Valorant, a game Francesca was excited to play, especially after hearing how leaderboards would be coming.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds and if he really does intend on becoming a farmer. Until then, take this all with a grain of salt.