Lil Jon breaks TikTok with viral version of Reading Rainbow trend

Famous rapper Lil Jon has taken over TikTok with his perfect version of the Reading Rainbow meme that’s all over the video app right now.

Lil Jon has become famous for his hit songs like “Turn Down For What” and “Snap Yo Fingers,” which have dominated the radio over the last two decades.

He’s also become a popular figure of pop culture with his famous catchphrases like “YEAH!” and “OK!” which are used as adlibs in all his songs and prominent feature tracks.

Now, he’s overtaken the popular video app TikTok with his rendition of the Reading Rainbow meme.

Lil Jon’s Reading Rainbow TikTok is perfect

The Reading Rainbow trend allows users to have their heads float around the galaxy as the famous series theme song plays.

The trend has become popular for how ridiculous it looks to have your head floating around above the stars and the sun, accompanied by the incredible tune.

Rapper Lil Jon’s interpretation of the meme went instantly viral as he added his signature catchphrases into the song, turning it into a modern jam shouting “LET’S GO!” and “WHAT!”

His video, posted on March 18, already has over 950k likes and nearly 10,000 comments quickly becoming one of the most viewed videos on the app since he set it live.

One user in the comment section lauded the video, “This remix will change the course of human history.”

This TikTok proves once and for all that every song is better when Lil Jon can adlib in the background.