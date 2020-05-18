Lil Huddy opens up about "tragic" past in emotional live stream

TikTok star Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson is one of the platform’s most popular content creators, boasting over 19 million followers on the site due to his viral videos — but life before social media fame wasn’t always sunshine and roses for the teen.

While Hudson may be a hugely famous online entertainer, the star has received his fair share of backlash online — not only for his unique fashion sense, but also due to his recent split with fellow TikTokker Charli D’Amelio.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s gone through hard times, with the star opening up about his “tragic” childhood in a tearful Instagram Live broadcast on May 16.

Advertisement

Hudson began his “birthday inspiration” message by thanking his fans for being there to support him, claiming that his teenage years had been difficult for him while he was growing up.

He went on to explain that he’d suffered a debilitating incident when he was 14 years old, and had felt “hopeless and miserable” before he began his foray on social media, claiming that he’d finally found a community of people who legitimately cared about him in stark contrast to his real-life situation.

Advertisement

“When I was 14, I think, I was going through some really hard times,” he began. “That was like, the start of me losing feeling and emotion, and a lot of heartbreak, since I went through like, something really tragic as a child… and it re-occurred when I was 14.”

“I felt hopeless and miserable, and that’s when I started social media,” Hudson continued. “When I started social media, I started getting people who cared about me. As a high schooler and as a middle schooler… I had no one. No one really cared about me.”

Read More: YouTuber Imogenation tells heartbreaking story on social media hate

(Topic begins at 10:00 for mobile readers)

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRcVtMgYft4

The star went on to admit that his fans have “helped me through so much,” as well as using social media as an outlet, claiming that if he had no support, “I wouldn’t be here.”

Considering the recent drama surrounding himself and Charli D’Amelio, Hudson made sure to preface his emotional story by clarifying that his comments weren’t about “anyone or anything” — and thus far, fans are showing support for Huddy on all sides in wake of his tearful live stream.