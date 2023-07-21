Lana Del Rey spotted working at Waffle House and fans are freaking out

Fans are going crazy over singer Lana Del Rey’s recent sighting at a Waffle House in Alabama where she was working as an employee.

Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey, who has nearly 54 million Spotify listeners and is a nominee for six Grammy awards, was recently spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

The melancholic songwriter also has a newly released song called Hollywood Bowl that debuted in June and is scheduled for six upcoming music festivals this summer.

Though this would be the first time Del Rey stepped out of her Hollywood persona to work a job in the public eye, fans of hers have shared their eagerness to have seen her in person while dining and also online in the surfaced video.

Lana Del Rey fans give mixed reviews on Waffle House employment

In a video posted to Daily Loud’s Twitter, Lana Del Rey can be seen looking rather comfortable while working a shift at an Alabamian Waffle House.

As she speaks to the person filming her behind the counter, fans can see that Del Rey is wearing a full employee uniform with a name badge as well.

Though some fans were quick to share their excitement of seeing Del Rey working at the Waffle House, others were even quicker to question what her reason for working was, saying, “She’s most likely just doing it for fun, there’s no way she needs the money. She’s got a net worth of $30 million and her dad is a millionaire.”

While another presumed with, “This has gotta be some sort of promotion she’s doing for an album or single.”

Those that were elated to see Del Rey behind the Waffle House counter, however, shared their support by saying, “She’s so humble and iconic, I love her.”

While another fan acknowledged her work ethic, saying, “She’s doing what she’s gotta do, I respect it. The problem with this generation is everybody feels like they’re above working.”

Though it isn’t confirmed how long Lana Del Rey will be working as a Waffle House employee, fans of hers can catch her either at music festivals overseas or at Lollapalooza in Chicago this August.