This tube top worn by Lana Del Ray is going viral – and it’s $4 at Walmart 

Lana Del Ray was seen sporting a beachy tube top in one of her most recent appearances last June – and it turns out that it’s currently available at Walmart.

Only a few days after performing her one-night-only show at Fenway Park on June 20, the singer was photographed wearing a very on-brand, relaxed, floral tube top made by fashion brand No Boundaries.

But unlike the crazy designer gear we often see celebrities sporting, this shirt actually comes from Walmart.

On their website, the tube top is described as: “Y2K style is back with No Boundaries’ Crochet Bra Top. Not your average tube top, this strapless style features a crochet bodice with a tie that doubles as a halter strap, and a fun bandana print below with a pointed hanky hem.

“A fun look to usher in the season, you can pair this breezy top with your fave denim shorts for a trendy urban cowgirl vibe. Only at Walmart.”

After Del Ray was shown wearing the affordable tube top, customers were quick to rush over to their local store to grab the garment themselves, with one of them making it a solid mission to get her hands on one.

“I knew that top just because Lana had it. Let’s try to get it,” she began. She searches the store trying to bag the coveted item, and appears to find it, professing that she found the top. But, it turns out that it wasn’t the actual top work by Lana Del Ray, as pointed out by the comments.

“That’s not the Lana top,” one said, while another wrote “That’s not the same top. Am I tripping or did I miss something?”

One TikToker however, was successful in bagging herself the Lana shirt, much to the envy of commenters. “Ran to Walmart to twin with the queen,” she wrote, rifling through the identical shirts which come in three different colors.

The shirts were in the clearance section, with the video’s poster writing “Only 4 bucks too,” with an abundance of the tube tops on display.

“Broo it’s all sold out for me,” one commenter wrote, disappointed that they weren’t able to find one in time.

“My biggest flex is that I bought the same top a few weeks ago. I love being Lana’s twin.”

The ‘Lana’ shirt is now sold out on the Walmart website, but it’s worth checking out your local store to see if they have any left in stock.

