Lana Del Rey’s twerking video at Waffle House goes viral – is it real?

A video claiming to be of Lana Del Rey has gone viral, where an employee from Waffle House resembling the singer is twerking, but fans wonder if it’s real or not.

When it was revealed that the popular singer had picked up a shift at a Waffle House, the internet was shocked and confused, speculating why she was working there.

A fan had met Lana dressed in the employee uniform with a nametag as she was pouring coffee and talking to other customers.

But this latest video of an employee twerking in the Waffle House uniform has gone viral on August 5 and fans are wondering if it’s Lana.

The clip was taken from a distance where a girl in a blue shirt and a black skirt was twerking as the ensemble resembled that of a Waffle House uniform.

The face of the girl wasn’t visible but the text on it read: “Waffle House waitress, Lana Del Rey found dancing at local Chicago bar before her shift at Lollapalooza.”

Lana did perform after the video went viral on August 6th but did not address the clip, however, the viral video has been debunked.

Was it Lana Del Rey twerking in viral video?

TikToker @jesssparkles_ posted a video of the girl who was thought to be Lana dancing up close repeating similar moves from the viral video.

This means the woman in the viral clip wasn’t the singer but it was another woman who was pretending to be Lana from Waffle House.

The TikTok was taken by the user from the point of view of a customer who ran into Lana at the Waffle House.

However, fans reacted to the popular video thinking it was Lana as some fans praised her for “serving” even during her shift, while others found it weird.